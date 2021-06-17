Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

US Not Planning to Support Afghan Forces With Airstrikes After America Withdraws Troops

US Not Planning to Support Afghan Forces With Airstrikes After America Withdraws Troops
Embed
US Not Planning to Support Afghan Forces With Airstrikes After America Withdraws Troops

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:37 0:00
Direct link

The United States is not planning to support Afghan forces with air strikes after the U.S. troops withdrawal is complete, and counterterrorism strikes in Afghanistan will be limited to instances when attack plans have been discovered to strike the U.S. homeland or the homelands of allies

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG