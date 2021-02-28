Accessibility links

U.S Intelligence Says Saudi Crown Prince Approved Killing of Jamal Kashoggi

U.S. intelligence agencies released a report to Congress Friday concluding that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation in 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey "to capture or kill" Saudi journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi.

