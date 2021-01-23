Accessibility links

United States Returns to Unified Government As Biden Becomes 46th President

The United States returns to a unified government this week as Joe Biden becomes the 46th president and Democrats take control of the Senate. With the U.S. House continuing under the Democratic party leadership of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Biden has an opportunity to enact big legislative changes.

