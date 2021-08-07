U.S. Intelligence Community to Send Report to Biden on Origins of COVID-19
The U.S. intelligence community is expected to send a report to President Joe Biden later this month examining the two leading theories on the origins of COVID-19. One claims the virus was accidentally released from a lab; the other that it emerged from human contact with an infected animal.
