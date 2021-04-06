Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

US Immigrant Town ...

US Immigrant Town ...
Embed
US Immigrant Town ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:11 0:00
Direct link

The small town of Donna, near the Texas-Mexico border is receiving much media attention in the immigration debate in recent days because it’s also where many migrant children and families are being processed. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee shows how this type of attention has impacted the town’s residents.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG