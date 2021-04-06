US Immigrant Town ...
The small town of Donna, near the Texas-Mexico border is receiving much media attention in the immigration debate in recent days because it’s also where many migrant children and families are being processed. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee shows how this type of attention has impacted the town’s residents.
