Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

U.S. Immigrant Entry ...

U.S. Immigrant Entry ...
Embed
U.S. Immigrant Entry ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:18 0:00
Direct link

Since the deactivation of the Trump administration’s Migrant Protection Protocol Program, also known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy, thousands of asylum seekers have been able to enter the U.S. to present their cases. Meantime, thousands of others have arrived at the border hoping to gain entry

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG