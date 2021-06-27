US Floyd Officer Sentencing ...

Accessibility links

Derek Chauvin will face 22 and a half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, the case that triggered international protests and calls for greater racial reckoning. The former Minneapolis police officer was convicted on two charges of murder and one charge of manslaughter in April.

