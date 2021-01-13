Accessibility links

Some Republican Lawmakers Say They Will Vote to Impeach Trump

Some Republican Lawmakers Say They Will Vote to Impeach Trump
Some Republican Lawmakers Say They Will Vote to Impeach Trump

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote Wednesday on the unprecedented second impeachment of President Donald Trump. Democrats hold a majority in the chamber and have enough votes to approve impeachment on their own, but they are being joined by a growing number of Republicans.

