U.S Lawmakers Meeting Over Trump's Supreme Court Nominee

U.S. lawmakers have been meeting this week with President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who would fill the seat left empty by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. If confirmed as expected, Barrett will have a critical impact on court decisions

