Domestic Terrorism ...

As Donald Trump’s impeachment came to an end, there is renewed focus on threats from white supremacist and other groups who stormed the U.S. Capitol last month. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara looks at striking the right balance between security concerns and civil liberties

