Zimbabwe's teachers' unions have joined the country's health workers in a strike to demand they be paid in US dollars instead of local currency, which has sharply declined in value. Most of Zimbabwe's government workers make the equivalent of about $55 a month, a tenth of what they once earned. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare, Zimbabwe. Camera: Blessing Chigwenhembe
Zimbabwe Teachers, Health Workers on Strike to Demand Payment in US Dollars
