US Protests Black Faith Leaders ...
For some people living inLos Angles, the current protests remind them of the 1992 Los Angeles riots, sparked by four policemen being acquitted for the brutal beating of Rodney King, an African American man. Black faith leaders reflect on the past, present and future of race relations in the U.S.
Episodes
-
-
June 09, 2020
Researchers Looking for Ways of Tackling COVID-19
-
June 09, 2020
Britain Race Protests ...
-
-
June 09, 2020
Zimbabwean Movie Makes It Onto Netflix
-
June 09, 2020
Mobile Money Transfers Up in Nigeria