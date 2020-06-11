US Protests Black Faith Leaders ...

Accessibility links

For some people living inLos Angles, the current protests remind them of the 1992 Los Angeles riots, sparked by four policemen being acquitted for the brutal beating of Rodney King, an African American man. Black faith leaders reflect on the past, present and future of race relations in the U.S.

