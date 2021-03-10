'The Quad" Meets to Discuss Chinese Vaccine Diplomacy, Regionals Issues

Accessibility links

U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan, India and Australia will meet virtually later this week for the first summit of the “Quadrilateral Security Dialogue.” The group of countries, also known as “the Quad,” will likely discuss China’s vaccine diplomacy and other regional issues.

