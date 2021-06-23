Taliban Extends Reach As US Troops Pull Out of War-Torn Nation
The U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan is more than halfway finished, yet the country is plagued with violence as the Taliban extend their reach. This, as the Afghan president meets with U.S. President Joe Biden later this week. VOA's Carolyn Presutti reports from the White House.
