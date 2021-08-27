Accessibility links

U.S. Allies to Follow America's Timeline to Withdraw from Afghanistan

U.S. allies say they have no choice but to follow the U.S. timetable and withdraw their forces from Afghanistan by August 31 despite fears that not everyone will be evacuated in time. Britain called an emergency summit of G7 leaders Tuesday to discuss the crisis. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.

