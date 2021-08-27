U.S. Allies to Follow America's Timeline to Withdraw from Afghanistan
U.S. allies say they have no choice but to follow the U.S. timetable and withdraw their forces from Afghanistan by August 31 despite fears that not everyone will be evacuated in time. Britain called an emergency summit of G7 leaders Tuesday to discuss the crisis. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Episodes
-
August 26, 2021
Britain Deports Zimbabweans
-
-
August 26, 2021
Muslim Community in Door to Door Deliveries of COVID-19 Vaccine
-
August 26, 2021
Robot Manicure
-
-
August 25, 2021
Somalis Reopen Schools Amid Fears of COVID-19 Pandemic