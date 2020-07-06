Top US Companies Boycott Facebook Over Hate Speech Demands

Accessibility links

Companies such as Coca-Cola, Adidas, Ford and Lego are boycotting Facebook this month, pulling ads that appear on the social network in the United States. Some advertisers are part of an organized boycott demanding the company do more to crack down on hate speech, conspiracies and misinformation.

