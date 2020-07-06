Top US Companies Boycott Facebook Over Hate Speech Demands
Companies such as Coca-Cola, Adidas, Ford and Lego are boycotting Facebook this month, pulling ads that appear on the social network in the United States. Some advertisers are part of an organized boycott demanding the company do more to crack down on hate speech, conspiracies and misinformation.
Episodes
-
July 06, 2020
Art of Mining in Underground Caves ...
-
July 06, 2020
Trump 4 July Campaign
-
July 04, 2020
Campaign 2020- Virtual Convention Reality ...
-
July 04, 2020
LA Drive-Through Naturalization ...
-
July 04, 2020
Kenya Teenage Pregnancy
-
Facebook Forum