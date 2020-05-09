Accessibility links

United Nations Appeals for $7 Billion to Avert Lockdown Fallout

The United Nations is boosting its global appeal, asking for close to $7 billion to avoid a devastating fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.N.’s emergency relief chief tells VOA the updated plan to fight the coronavirus would target Zimbabwe, Benin, Djibouti, Liberia and other poor nations

