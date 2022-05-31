COVID-19, War in Ukraine Pose Challenges to UNICEF’s Mission

Accessibility links

For just over 75 years, the United Nations Children’s Fund, or UNICEF, has been providing humanitarian and medical aid to children in need. With wars, hunger and climate change afflicting countries around the world, UNICEF is needed now more than ever, the U.N. agency’s proponents say.

For just over 75 years, the United Nations Children’s Fund, or UNICEF, has been providing humanitarian and medical aid to children in need. With wars, hunger and climate change afflicting countries around the world, UNICEF is needed now more than ever, the U.N. agency’s proponents say. VOA’s Penelope Poulou looks at the significance and the challenges UNICEF faces today

