Spokersperson Babar Baloch of the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) raised concern over Zambia's decision to send opposition leader Tendai Biti back to Zimbabwe after denying him bail. Baloch said Zambia deported Biti despite UNHCR's strong objection and efforts to intervene. #voazimvotes