Undocumented Hispanic Women in US Especially Vulnerable to Human Trafficking
According to the non-profit group, World's Children, an estimated 21 million people are victims of human trafficking. Many of them are undocumented Hispanic women who are hard to track because they are often afraid to seek help from authorities. VOA’s Cristina Caicedo Smit reports.
