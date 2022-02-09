Uncertainty Prevails in Eastern Ukraine Amid Russian Troop Buildup
The Ukrainian military says the number of artillery attacks on the border between Ukraine and the Russia-occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions have decreased though Moscow continues mass troops just inside its border. Victor Lymar traveled to the region and has this story narrated by Anna Rice.
