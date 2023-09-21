Accessibility links

UN Speeches Reflect Dire Realities on the Ground

A first round of speeches was delivered by world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Many of them focused on dire realities on the ground in their respective countries and the urgent need to improve the lives of millions of people. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports

