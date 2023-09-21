UN Speeches Reflect Dire Realities on the Ground
A first round of speeches was delivered by world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Many of them focused on dire realities on the ground in their respective countries and the urgent need to improve the lives of millions of people. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports
Episodes
-
September 22, 2023
President Emmerson Mnangagwa Says Zimbabwe Elections Were Free, Transparent
-
September 21, 2023
Ukrainians Prepare for Second Winter at War
-
September 20, 2023
Ramaphosa Says West Should Remove Sanctions Imposed on 'Zimbabwe'
-
-
September 19, 2023
Chaos, Pandemonium At Victoria Falls Council Mayoral Election
-
September 19, 2023
Soaring Maize Prices Threaten Food Security in Malawi