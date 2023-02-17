Accessibility links

Ukrainians Near Bakhmut Endure Near-Constant Shelling

Ukrainians in Chasiv Yar — a town near Bakhmut in the east of the country — are enduring near-constant shelling as battles between Russian and Ukrainian forces rage close by. Yaroslava Movchan has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera — Arthur Shagalin.

