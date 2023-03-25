Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Ukrainian Nun Gives Psychological Help to Families Affected by War

Ukrainian Nun Gives Psychological Help to Families Affected by War
Embed
Ukrainian Nun Gives Psychological Help to Families Affected by War

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:52 0:00
Direct link

Lviv native Oksana used to be a Ukrainian military paratrooper, but in a leap of faith, she decided to become a nun in 2004. Sister Anysia, as she is now called, is now working to help military families dealing with the psychological trauma of Russia’s war on Ukraine. Omelyan Oshchudlyak has more

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG