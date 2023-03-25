Ukrainian Nun Gives Psychological Help to Families Affected by War
Lviv native Oksana used to be a Ukrainian military paratrooper, but in a leap of faith, she decided to become a nun in 2004. Sister Anysia, as she is now called, is now working to help military families dealing with the psychological trauma of Russia’s war on Ukraine. Omelyan Oshchudlyak has more
