Ukrainian Villagers Forced to Spend 26 Days in Basement Amid War
The Russians occupied the Ukranian village of Yahidne in the early days of the invasion. When they were driven out in late March, the residents who endured the occupation began telling their story. Anna Kosstutschenko reports from the Chernihiv region of Ukraine. Camera: Oleksiy Yakushev
