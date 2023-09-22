Ukrainian Families With Children Forced to Evacuate From City of Huliaipole
The city of Huliaipole [pron: hool-aye-poh-leh] in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine is located just a few kilometers away from the frontlines. Despite constant shelling, some residents and families with children are still living there.Eva Myronova spoke with one family about why they are staying
Episodes
-
September 22, 2023
Students Another Casualty of Morocco’s Earthquake
-
September 22, 2023
President Emmerson Mnangagwa Says Zimbabwe Elections Were Free, Transparent
-
September 22, 2023
UN Speeches Reflect Dire Realities on the Ground
-
September 21, 2023
Ukrainians Prepare for Second Winter at War
-
September 20, 2023
Ramaphosa Says West Should Remove Sanctions Imposed on 'Zimbabwe'
-