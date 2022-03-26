Accessibility links

Face of Olena Kurilo – Bloodied Symbol of Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

Images of Olena Kurilo’s bloodied face have become a symbol of Russia’s attack on Ukraine and its civilians. They impressed the Los Angeles-based artist Zhenya Gershman so much that she painted a portrait of Kurilo from the photograph. Angelina Bagdasaryan has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Videographer: Vazgen Varzhabetian.

