While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was pleading for more military aid in a speech to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, a Ukrainian high school student in Washington was watching intently for signs of hope for her country. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti watched the speech with the 16-year-old Ukrainian teenager and her host mother. Camera: Saqib Ul Islam
Ukrainian Teenager Watches Zelenskyy Appeal to US Lawmakers
While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was pleading for more military aid in a speech to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, a Ukrainian high school student in Washington was watching intently for signs of hope for her country. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti watched the speech with the 16-year-old Ukrainian teenager and her host mother. Camera: Saqib Ul Islam
Episodes
-
-
March 17, 2022
Biden Announces $800 Million in New Ukraine Assistance
-
-
-
March 17, 2022
Spain Simplifies Procedures for Admitting Ukrainian Refugees
-
March 17, 2022
Zimbabwean Business Woman Launches Political Party