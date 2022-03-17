Accessibility links

Ukrainian Teenager Watches Zelenskyy Appeal to US Lawmakers

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was pleading for more military aid in a speech to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, a Ukrainian high school student in Washington was watching intently for signs of hope for her country. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti watched the speech with the 16-year-old Ukrainian teenager and her host mother. Camera: Saqib Ul Islam

