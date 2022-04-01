Accessibility links

Despite Peace Talks, Ukrainians Prepare for Long War

In western Ukraine, locals say that despite peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, they are prepared for a long war. They say they will not accept a peace agreement that includes ceding territory to Russia. VOA’s Heather Murdock reports from Ternopil and Lviv in Ukraine.

