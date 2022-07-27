Accessibility links

Polish, Ukrainian Tennis Stars Play to Raise Aid for Ukraine

More than five months after Russia began its attack on Ukraine, there is concern the world’s attention on the war is fading. To help, Ukrainian tennis stars joined their Polish counterparts to raise awareness and funds for Ukraine. VOA’s Myroslava Gongadze reports from Krakow, Poland.

