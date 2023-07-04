Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Ukraine Says Security Forces Have Reaken 37 Square Kilometers of Territory Once Under Russian Control

Ukraine Says Security Forces Have Reaken 37 Square Kilometers of Territory Once Under Russian Control
Embed
Ukraine Says Security Forces Have Reaken 37 Square Kilometers of Territory Once Under Russian Control

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:02 0:00
Direct link

Ukraine says its forces have retaken 37 square kilometers of territory in eastern and southern Ukraine during the past week, as part of its counteroffensive against Russia launched in June. Analysts say the recent mutiny against Russia's top commanders may have an impact on Russian on battlefield.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG