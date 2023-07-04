Ukraine Says Security Forces Have Reaken 37 Square Kilometers of Territory Once Under Russian Control
Ukraine says its forces have retaken 37 square kilometers of territory in eastern and southern Ukraine during the past week, as part of its counteroffensive against Russia launched in June. Analysts say the recent mutiny against Russia's top commanders may have an impact on Russian on battlefield.
