Explosions, death, displacement, and fear. The Russian invasion of Ukraine will have long-term consequences for Ukrainians and especially for the many children that have been uprooted from their when their families had to flee the fighting. VOA’s Celia Mendoza has more from a refugee center in Poland.
Trauma and Shattered Dreams: How War Impacts Ukraine’s Children
