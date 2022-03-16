Accessibility links

site logo
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Volunteers in Washington Assemble 5,000 Medi-Kits For Ukraine

Volunteers in Washington Assemble 5,000 Medi-Kits For Ukraine
Embed
Volunteers in Washington Assemble 5,000 Medi-Kits For Ukraine

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:02 0:00
Direct link

Ukrainian fighters in the country are desperately in need of emergency medical kits. And that’s where this group of volunteers from Virginia stepped in. Lesia Bakalets has the story, narrated by Anna Rice

Ukrainian fighters in the country are desperately in need of emergency medical kits. And that’s where this group of volunteers from Virginia stepped in. Lesia Bakalets has the story, narrated by Anna Rice

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG