Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, more than 100,000 children have been born in Ukraine. The first thing most of them saw was the ceiling of a bomb shelter. The first sound many of them heard was an air raid siren. For VOA, Anna Chernikova visited a Kyiv maternity hospital that has been doubling as a bomb shelter, and where new parents are embarking on a new journey of hope. Camera: Eugene Shynkar
Ukraine’s War Babies Enter a Brave New World
Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, more than 100,000 children have been born in Ukraine. The first thing most of them saw was the ceiling of a bomb shelter. The first sound many of them heard was an air raid siren. For VOA, Anna Chernikova visited a Kyiv maternity hospital that has been doubling as a bomb shelter, and where new parents are embarking on a new journey of hope. Camera: Eugene Shynkar
Episodes
-
August 25, 2022
6 Months Since Russia Invaded Ukraine, Experts See Global Impact
-
August 24, 2022
Angolan Leader Voting in Luanda
-
August 23, 2022
CCC Lawmaker Says New ZEC Fees Unreasonable
-
August 23, 2022
'New Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Fees Unconstitutional'
-
August 23, 2022
CCC Says Zimbabweans Should Reject New ZEC Election Fees
-