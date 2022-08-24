Ukraine’s War Babies Enter a Brave New World

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, more than 100,000 children have been born in Ukraine. The first thing most of them saw was the ceiling of a bomb shelter. The first sound many of them heard was an air raid siren. For VOA, Anna Chernikova visited a Kyiv maternity hospital that has been doubling as a bomb shelter, and where new parents are embarking on a new journey of hope. Camera: Eugene Shynkar