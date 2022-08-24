Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

6 Months Since Russia Invaded Ukraine, Experts See Global Impact

6 Months Since Russia Invaded Ukraine, Experts See Global Impact
Embed
6 Months Since Russia Invaded Ukraine, Experts See Global Impact

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:28 0:00
Direct link

As Ukraine marks the six-month anniversary of Russia’s invasion, VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports on the fallout from the conflict. Millions of refugees have fled the country, food exports have plummeted and the United Nations is warning that the world faces “maximum danger” over the situation at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG