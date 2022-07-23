War crimes are violations of international humanitarian law. Intentionally targeting civilians and committing acts of torture and rape are war crimes. No single document codifies all war crimes. VOA looks at how such charges could potentially be applied to Russian soldiers in Ukraine and to Russia's leadership itself.
Video Explainer: How Could Russians Accused of War Crimes in Ukraine Face Prosecution?
