The village of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region was one of the first ones in Ukraine to be shelled by the Russian military. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds more lost their homes. But on this day locals and volunteers are taking a day for self-care. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story. Camera: Paviel Syhodolskiy
Liberated Ukrainian Village Holds Beauty Day Amid War
The village of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region was one of the first ones in Ukraine to be shelled by the Russian military. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds more lost their homes. But on this day locals and volunteers are taking a day for self-care. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story.
Episodes
-
-
-
July 23, 2022
E-Commerce in Africa Projected to Grow 56% by 2025
-
July 22, 2022
African Nations in World Cup
-
-