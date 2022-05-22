As Russia lays claim on the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, Poland’s president makes an unannounced visit to Ukraine’s capital and addresses parliament in a show of support for the embattled nation. U.S. President Joe Biden signs a hefty aid package to Ukraine while Russia continues pressing its offensive in the eastern Donbas region. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.
Russia Claims Victory in Capture of Ukraine’s Mariupol
As Russia lays claim on the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, Poland’s president makes an unannounced visit to Ukraine’s capital and addresses parliament in a show of support for the embattled nation. Russia continues pressing its offensive in the eastern Donbas region.
Episodes
-
May 20, 2022
Pentagon Declassifies Evidence of UFOs
-
May 20, 2022
Iraqi Coal Miners
-
-
-
-