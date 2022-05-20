The US Senate passed a $40 billion bill Thursday that provides humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine. After a week of delay, the vote means President Joe Biden will be able to sign the bill into law just as billions in aid passed earlier this year runs out. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more. Producer: Katherine Gypson
US Congress Passes $40B in Military, Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine
