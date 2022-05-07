Russia Braces for Effects of Energy Export Losses

The international sanctions imposed on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine have opened a new front in the Ukraine conflict, an economic one. Moscow is now trying to curb inflation and maintain the value of its currency, the ruble, while European countries are discussing the possibility of stopping their purchase of Russian hydrocarbons. Elizabeth Cherneff narrates this report from the VOA Moscow bureau. Produced by: Henry Hernandez
Episodes
-
-
May 05, 2022
Ukrainian Holocaust Survivors Flee to Israel
-
-
-
-
Facebook Forum