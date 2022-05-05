Ukrainian Holocaust Survivors Flee to Israel

Show more Show less

The Holocaust is at the center of a growing diplomatic row between Moscow and Jerusalem. This week, Russia accused Israel of supporting what Moscow describes as the "neo-Nazi regime" in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov angered Israelis when he said that even Jews like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy can be antisemitic, and that Hitler had Jewish blood. Meanwhile, an estimated 500 Ukrainian Holocaust survivors have had to flee their homes once again for the second time in their lives. Linda Gradstein and Ricki Rosen report from the Israeli town of Petach Tikva. Camera: Ricki Rosen Produced by: Henry Hernandez