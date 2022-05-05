Accessibility links

site logo
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

A Trove of Digital Evidence Documents War Crimes in Ukraine

A Trove of Digital Evidence Documents War Crimes in Ukraine
Embed
A Trove of Digital Evidence Documents War Crimes in Ukraine

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:48 0:00
Direct link

With the help of international experts, Ukraine is rushing to collect evidence of widespread war crimes, using 21st century technology to bring the perpetrators to justice. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports. A warning to our viewers: this story contains graphic images.

See comments

With the help of international experts, Ukraine is rushing to collect evidence of widespread war crimes, using 21st century technology to bring the perpetrators to justice. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports. A warning to our viewers: this story contains graphic images. Camera: Veronica Balderas Iglesias

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG