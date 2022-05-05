With the help of international experts, Ukraine is rushing to collect evidence of widespread war crimes, using 21st century technology to bring the perpetrators to justice. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports. A warning to our viewers: this story contains graphic images. Camera: Veronica Balderas Iglesias
A Trove of Digital Evidence Documents War Crimes in Ukraine
