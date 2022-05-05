Refugees fleeing the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, now under Russian control, are heading to the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro to find safety. In Dnipro, the city has opened a special center to accommodate the newcomers. Yaroslava Movchan has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera - Oleksandr Khoroshun.
Ukraine’s Mariupol Refugees Find Peace, Safety in Dnipro
