Ukraine’s Mariupol Refugees Find Peace, Safety in Dnipro

Refugees fleeing the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, now under Russian control, are heading to the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro to find safety. In Dnipro, the city has opened a special center to accommodate the newcomers. Yaroslava Movchan has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera - Oleksandr Khoroshun.

