Biden Urges Supplemental Ukraine Funding on Visit to Missile Facility

President Joe Biden on Tuesday visited an Alabama facility that manufactures weapons he said were key to fending off Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He also pushed his request for $33 billion in supplemental aid for Ukraine. This report from VOA White House correspondent Anita Powell.

