Why Some Countries Still Support Russia Amid Atrocities in Ukraine

With the Russian Defense Ministry admitting to carrying out an airstrike on Kyiv during the U.N. secretary-general's visit to the city, analysts say much of the Western world has united against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But many African, Asian and other countries are trying not to take sides.

With the Russian Defense Ministry admitting to carrying out an airstrike on Kyiv during the U.N. secretary-general's visit to the city, analysts say much of the Western world has united against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But many African, Asian and Middle Eastern countries are trying not to take sides. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

