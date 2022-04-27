Russia's invasion of Ukraine, one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, has led to bread prices soaring in importing countries like Zimbabwe. The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe has warned of possible bread shortages in the country after Ukraine was forced to suspend shipping. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare, Zimbabwe. Camera: Blessing Chigwenhembe
Zimbabwe Loaf of Bread Now Costs $2, A 100% Increase Since Russia Invaded Ukraine
April 27, 2022
