NATO and allied nations have agreed to step up their military support for Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion, following a meeting hosted by the U.S. Secretary of Defense — who warned the weapons must be delivered quickly as the war enters a crucial phase. Henry Ridgwell reports. Camera: Henry Ridgwell
US: NATO Must Send Weapons to Ukraine ‘at Speed of War’
