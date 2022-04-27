Accessibility links

US: NATO Must Send Weapons to Ukraine ‘at Speed of War’

US: NATO Must Send Weapons to Ukraine ‘at Speed of War’
US: NATO Must Send Weapons to Ukraine ‘at Speed of War’

NATO and allied nations have agreed to step up their military support for Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion, following a meeting hosted by the U.S. Secretary of Defense — who warned the weapons must be delivered quickly as the war enters a crucial phase. Henry Ridgwell reports.

NATO and allied nations have agreed to step up their military support for Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion, following a meeting hosted by the U.S. Secretary of Defense — who warned the weapons must be delivered quickly as the war enters a crucial phase. Henry Ridgwell reports. Camera: Henry Ridgwell

