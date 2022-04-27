In the highest-profile U.S. visit since the war began, two of President Joe Biden’s top Cabinet members visited Ukraine’s capital to offer President Volodymyr Zelenskyy another large arms package and to announce a new top U.S. diplomat — as Russia continues its deadly advance. This report from VOA White House correspondent Anita Powell.
02210000-0aff-0242-9b65-08da2739d35d_240p.mp4
