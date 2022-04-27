After U.S. officials announced military aid to Ukraine would increase as American diplomats slowly return to Kyiv, Ukrainians say the moves may mean little in the short-term for eastern Ukraine, where war continues to escalate. VOA's Heather Murdock reports with Yan Boechat from Dnipro, Ukraine.
Russian Focusing War on Ukraine's East
After U.S. officials announced military aid to Ukraine would increase as American diplomats slowly return to Kyiv, Ukrainians say the moves may mean little in the short-term for eastern Ukraine, where war continues to escalate. VOA's Heather Murdock reports with Yan Boechat from Dnipro, Ukraine.
Episodes
-
-
April 25, 2022
Top US Officials Visit War-Torn Ukraine
-
April 24, 2022
Argentine Architect Honors Classic Design at Coachella
-
April 24, 2022
Russia-Ukraine War Slowing Global Economic Recovery
-
April 24, 2022
2022 Starts Off Deadly for Mexico’s Media Workers
-
April 24, 2022
Cooking Show Re-creates Age-Old Recipes
Facebook Forum