Russian Focusing War on Ukraine's East

After U.S. officials announced military aid to Ukraine would increase as American diplomats slowly return to Kyiv, Ukrainians say the moves may mean little in the short-term for eastern Ukraine, where war continues to escalate. VOA's Heather Murdock reports with Yan Boechat from Dnipro, Ukraine.

