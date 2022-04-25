Accessibility links

Top US Officials Visit War-Torn Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have visited Kyiv to meet with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid Russia’s ongoing war on that country. Continued Russian attacks came against the backdrop of Easter Sunday for Orthodox Christians.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have visited Kyiv to meet with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid Russia’s ongoing war on that country. Continued Russian attacks came against the backdrop of Easter Sunday for Orthodox Christians. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more. This video contains images of war, which some may find disturbing.

